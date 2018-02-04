2 men arrested in fatal Yonge Street stabbing

Two men are under arrest in connection with a fatal stabbing in downtown Toronto on Monday.

Police were called to an area on Yonge Street south of Wellesley just after 8 p.m. following reports a man was being chased by up to 10 people.

The victim suffered a stab wound to his chest and was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The victim has been identified as Simon Zerezghi, 25, of no fixed address.

Colin Defreitas, 25, and James Craig, 32 – both of Toronto – face first-degree murder and attempted murder charges. Defreitas also faces an additional charge of failing to comply with a recognizance.

Police say the investigation is continuing.