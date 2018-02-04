Fort Erie man facing murder charges after human remains found in home

A five hour standoff with police in Niagara region has resulted in murder charges being laid against a 32-year-old man.

Police were called to a home on Petit Road near Sunderland Drive in Fort Erie around 10 a.m. Saturday morning to check on the welfare of an individual.

ETF and police negotiators were subsequently called to the scene.

Police say a man surrendered without incident just after 3 p.m.

Homicide investigators were called in after a search of the home uncovered human remains. Police say the victim has yet to be identified.

James Dylan Osborne, 32, of Fort Erie is facing a charge of second-degree murder.