10 Things to Know for Monday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Monday:

1. AMTRAK SUFFERS THIRD DEADLY WRECK IN MONTH

An Amtrak passenger train slams into a parked freight train in South Carolina, killing two crew members and injuring more than 100 people.

2. ‘IT WAS SHAKING, THEN IT STARTED JUMPING’

Amtrak passenger Eric Larkin recounts the moments when the train left the tracks.

3. EAGLES LEAD PATRIOTS IN SUPER BOWL

Philly is up 22-12 on New England at halftime.

4. WHAT POLICE FIND IN ITALY SHOOTING SUSPECT’S HOME

Hitler’s “Mein Kampf” and other Nazi items are discovered at the residence of the extremist suspected in a rampage that wounded six Africans in central Italy.

5. 50 YEARS ON, ‘POOR PEOPLE’S CAMPAIGN’ SET TO RESUME

The renewed version of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s campaign to lift poor people holds its its first national mobilization.

6. UBER, WAYMO SET TO COLLIDE IN COURTROOM SHOWDOWN

Google spin-off Waymo accuses the Uber ride-hailing service of ripping off key pieces of its self-driving car technology.

7. WHERE CHILD ABDUCTIONS RISE AMID CIVIL WAR

Kidnapped children are traded for cows as five years of war plague South Sudan.

8. WHO SAYS CLASSIFIED MEMO DOES NOT ABSOLVE TRUMP

GOP and Democratic lawmakers say the president was wrong to assert that a GOP-produced classified memo on FBI surveillance powers cleared him in the Russia investigation.

9. SURVEY: MOST RESIDENTS IN POOR COMMUNITIES RESPECT POLICE

More than 7 in 10 Americans who live in struggling communities say they have some or a lot of confidence in the police who patrol their neighbourhoods.

10. WHY BILLIONAIRE REFUSES TO PAY PROPERTY TAX

Businessman Tom Golisano plans to withhold $90,000 in school taxes until the upstate New York town of South Bristol finds a way to control large numbers of Canada geese that foul his lawn with poop.