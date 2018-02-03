Doug Ford launches campaign for Ont. PC leadership with Toronto rally

An energetic crowd greeted Doug Ford in Toronto Saturday night at the first major event of his campaign to lead the Ontario Progressive Conservative Party.

Ford outlined his platform for the first time, telling supporters that he would keep taxes low, try to attract more business to the province and refuse to implement a carbon tax.

.@fordnation announcing there won’t be a #Carbon tax if elected and how he thinks the @Kathleen_Wynne government has wasted billions. @CityNews pic.twitter.com/yIe9RFHbI9 — Nitish Bissonauth (@NBissonauth) February 4, 2018

He also urged supporters to sign up for party memberships ahead of the leadership vote, which takes place in early March.

Ford said he’ll be visiting constituents across the province to drum up support for his campaign.

The party has been scrambling to elect a new leader after the sudden departure of Patrick Brown, who stepped down suddenly late last month amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

The allegations made to CTV News by two women have not been verified by The Canadian Press.

Related stories:

One-on-one with Doug Ford