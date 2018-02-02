Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
SUV catches fire at new York-Bay-Yonge ramp
by News staff
Posted Feb 2, 2018 8:52 am EST
Last Updated Feb 2, 2018 at 9:07 am EST
Two vehicles were involved in a crash at the bottom of the new York-Bay-Yonge ramp from the Gardiner Expressway on Feb. 2, 2018. CITYNEWS
One car caught on fire after a two-vehicle crash at the bottom of the new York-Bay-Yonge ramp from the Gardiner Expressway.
Emergency crews were called to Lake Shore Boulevard West and Lower Simcoe Street just after 8 a.m. Friday.
One of the vehicles, an SUV, caught fire. There is no word on injuries.
The cause of the crash is not yet known.
Lower Simcoe is closed from Queens Quay to Harbour Street.
The new ramp re-opened on Sunday after it was
shut down for nine months due to construction. Drivers can now access Lower Simcoe and Harbour Street from the Gardiner.
The traffic is so bad in Toronto even the vehicles are having meltdowns.
Ice on the ranp?