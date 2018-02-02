SUV catches fire at new York-Bay-Yonge ramp

One car caught on fire after a two-vehicle crash at the bottom of the new York-Bay-Yonge ramp from the Gardiner Expressway.

Emergency crews were called to Lake Shore Boulevard West and Lower Simcoe Street just after 8 a.m. Friday.

One of the vehicles, an SUV, caught fire. There is no word on injuries.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

Lower Simcoe is closed from Queens Quay to Harbour Street.

The new ramp re-opened on Sunday after it was shut down for nine months due to construction. Drivers can now access Lower Simcoe and Harbour Street from the Gardiner.