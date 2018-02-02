Suspect wanted in Brampton woman's murder found dead

A murder suspect wanted in the death of a Brampton woman was found dead on Friday.

The body of 46-year-old Nicholas Anthony Young of no fixed address was located in Shelburne. Investigators say his death is not suspicious.

Police issued a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest after 30-year-old Hoden Said was found dead inside a basement on January 27.

Witnesses said they heard a disturbance around 2:30 p.m. at a home near Kennedy and Rutherford roads, and saw a man leave on foot afterwards.

Police allege Young was responsible for second-degree murder.

