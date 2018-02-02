Sub-contractor speaks out about working with alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur

CityNews has learned that Andrew Kinsman may have worked for the man who allegedly killed him — suspected serial killer Bruce McArthur, 66, as part of his landscaping business.

Matt MacKinnon, a sub-contractor who says he worked with McArthur, told CityNews he saw someone he believed to be Kinsman working with McArthur.

“On one occasion, I am pretty… I saw him working with Andrew Kinsman,” said MacKinnon. “He (Kinsman) is easy to recognize because he had a pretty distinctive moustache and he was big, he was in shape and most of his guys, Bruce’s guys, were older guys and don’t look like they were cut out for hard outdoor work or they’re older gentleman and that’s why I took notice.”

MacKinnon says McArthur would always have a partner with him, the “same man for about five years.”

He also said he did property maintenance and worked almost exclusively with planters and flowers. MacKinnon says he met McArthur at “Terra” Garden Centre in Milton back in 2011. They worked on at least three projects together.

“They would always have a different labourer, so the labourer changed every time I saw him but the same partner every time until this year,” said MacKinnon. “They were usually probably between 30 to 50, they were all men, brown, most of them didn’t speak to me so I don’t know if that it’s not unusual, I got the impression they didn’t speak English really well except for his partner, of course.”

The 66-year-old landscaper was charged in the deaths of Selim Esen and Andrew Kinsman, who disappeared from the Toronto’s Gay Village-area in 2017.

On Monday, police announced that McArthur is now facing three more counts of murder, in the deaths of Majeed Kayhan, Soroush Mahmudi and Dean Lisowick.

Police also confirmed human remains were found in planters at a home in Leaside, where McArthur stores his landscaping equipment.

Investigators continue their search there and are also searching approximately 30 properties connected to McArthur.

With files from Adrian Ghobrial and Ginella Massa