Djokovic says he had 'medical intervention' on right elbow

South Korea's Chung Hyeon, right, is congratulated by Serbia's Novak Djokovic after winning their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. Djokovic says he had a "small medical intervention" on his bothersome right elbow. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Dita Alangkara
Novak Djokovic says he had a “small medical intervention” on his bothersome right elbow.
The 12-time Grand Slam champion and former No. 1-ranked player wrote on Instagram on Friday: “It seems like I am on the good road now to full recovery.”
Djokovic sat out the last half of 2017 because of problems with his racket-swinging right arm, saying it had been bothering him for more than a year.
The 30-year-old Serb made a late decision to enter the Australian Open last month, and then was clearly hampered by the elbow in a straight-set loss to Hyeon Chung of South Korea in the fourth round. Djokovic winced and grimaced throughout and took a medical timeout to have his elbow massaged.