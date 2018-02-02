Loading articles...

PMO staffer Claude-Eric Gagne resigns following probe into allegations of inappropriate behaviour

Last Updated Feb 2, 2018 at 8:30 pm EST

The House of Commons sits empty ahead the resumption of the session on Parliament Hill Friday September 12, 2014 in Ottawa. Parliament will resume Sept. 15. The social media movement known as #MeToo prompted people around the world to share their stories of sexual assault and harassment, but elected women on Parliament Hill are unsure where things are headed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

An employee in the prime minister’s office has resigned after an investigation into unspecified allegations against him.

A spokeswoman for the PMO says Claude-Eric Gagne is no longer an employee in Justin Trudeau’s office.

Eleanore Catenaro declined further comment in an email, calling it a confidential matter.

Gagne, the deputy director of operations, had been on leave since Nov. 1 pending the outcome of an investigation by a third-party investigator – Rubin Thomlinson, a prominent employment law firm.

Multiple media reports said Gagne was being investigated for allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

He has said previously that he challenged the veracity of the allegations.

Before joining the PMO, Gagne was chief Quebec organizer for the Liberal Party of Canada during the 2015 election campaign.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

Hamish97

One down …..

February 02, 2018 at 8:41 pm