Wrongful death suit against Jim Carrey dismissed
by The Associated Press
Posted Feb 1, 2018 7:42 pm EST
Last Updated Feb 1, 2018 at 8:01 pm EST
FILE- In this Oct. 10, 2015, file photo, actor Jim Carrey, center, joins mourners behind the coffin of his ex-girlfriend Cathriona White as they walk to Our Lady of Fatima Church, in her home village of Cappawhite, Co Tipperary, Ireland, ahead of her funeral. A wrongful death lawsuit filed by the husband and mother of White was dismissed on Jan. 25, 2018. Mark Burton and Brigid Sweetman sued Carrey claiming he provided the prescription drugs White used to overdose in September 2015. Coroner's officials ruled White's death a suicide. (AP Photo)
LOS ANGELES, Calif. – A wrongful death lawsuit filed against Jim Carrey by the husband and mother of his ex-girlfriend has been dismissed.
The suit was dismissed on January 25 in Los Angeles Superior Court. Mark Burton and Brigid Sweetman had sued the actor, claiming he provided the prescription drugs Cathriona White used to overdose in September 2015 in one of Carrey’s homes. Coroner’s officials ruled the 30-year-old makeup artist’s death a suicide.
Burton and Sweetman’s attorney Michael J. Avenatti said the pair had no comment on the voluntary dismissal. Burton and White were married in 2013.
The dismissal averts a court battle for Carrey, who dated White in 2012.
Carrey’s publicist confirmed the dismissal but did not have any additional comment.
