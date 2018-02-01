GTA exhibit features restored Oscar-winning movie posters

With the Academy Awards just weeks away, a Port Perry movie poster collector has created an exhibit featuring Oscar-winning movies from 1968 to 1978.

Dan Miles has curated a show featuring all 10 Best Picture winners along with films that won other awards, including Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Screenplay.

The exhibit opens on Thursday and runs until March 18 in the Station Gallery at 1450 Henry St. in Whitby.

Watch Audra Brown’s story below on Miles’s work meticulously restoring vintage movie posters.