Audiobook of actors reading Martin Luther King out April 3

NEW YORK, N.Y. – Wanda Sykes, Gabourey (GAB-or-ay) Sidibe (SIH-dih-bay) and Danny Glover will be among the readers for an audio edition of speeches and essays by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
“The Radical King” is a collection of 23 works by King that go beyond civil rights and emphasize his belief in the redistribution of wealth. The audio and print editions are scheduled for April 3, the eve of the 50th anniversary of King’s assassination. The producer-seller Audible.com told The Associated Press that a free excerpt of Sykes reading, titled “The Other America — A Speech from the Radical King,” is out Thursday.
Other narrators include LeVar Burton, Michael Kenneth Williams and Colman Domingo. The collection was edited by Cornel West.