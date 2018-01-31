Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
UN reviews 206 companies over links to Israeli settlements
by The Associated Press
Posted Jan 31, 2018 8:28 am EST
Last Updated Jan 31, 2018 at 8:40 am EST
GENEVA – The U.N. human rights office says 206 companies — mostly Israeli and American — are facing a review of their business practices involving Israeli settlements that are considered illegal under international law.
In a long-awaited report, the rights office said more resources are needed to handle the complex and unprecedented task of compiling what some critics call an unfair “blacklist” and a sign of alleged anti-Israel bias at the U.N.
Proponents insist companies must be held accountable for their activities in the settlements, arguing that such activities can contribute to injustices against Palestinians.
The 16-page report released Wednesday does not cite any companies by name. It says the rights office has contacted 64 companies, but that it would not release any names until all 206 companies had been contacted.
