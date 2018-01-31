Cracked rail triggers another day of TTC delays on Line 1

A second morning of slow service for TTC riders on Line 1 after a cracked rail caused delays during the morning rush.

The cracked rail on the northbound track at Bloor Station caused the system to believed the track was occupied by a train when it wasn’t, according to TTC spokesperson Brad Ross.

Here’s the cracked rail. We have made temp repairs. Travel times picking up. Will have a reduced speed zone through the area (this is at Bloor Stn northbound) for the balance of the day. pic.twitter.com/PQTIEJ1SPU — Brad Ross (@bradTTC) January 31, 2018

Maintenance people were called to the scene to make a temporary fix so commuters could head into work without too much delay.

However, trains are running at a reduces speed through the area, causing at least a 10 minute delay for riders.

Line 1: Customers will experience a 10 minute longer than normal travel time, northbound between King and Bloor Stations due to a cracked rail, northbound at Bloor Station.#TTC — Official TTC Tweets (@TTCnotices) January 31, 2018

The reduced speed zone will be in effect for the balance of the day, Ross said.

This comes one day after a number of issues on the Yonge-University-Spadina Line created a ripple effect, resulting in long delays and packed stations during the morning rush.

Pictures posted on social media showed bodies stuffed into the Young-Bloor subway station – to the point where the TTC almost shut it down.

The TTC apologized for the “abysmal” service and said it was looking into how to prevent this from happening in the future.