Hundreds of students with special needs celebrate Winter Ball

Hundreds of students gathered in Barrie today for a celebration they’ve been looking forward to all year.

“I feel special today,” Adia Mckenzie, a student at Bear Creek S.S told CityNews.

About 300 life skills students from elementary and high schools in Simcoe County took part in the Winter Ball at Bear Creek Secondary School in Barrie.

“It’s a prom-like dance where we invite students with special needs from across Simone County…So we decided to do this because we felt that something was missing from our students with special needs,” said teacher and organizer, Justina Debney.

The event was organized by staff in the life skills program that started the planning back in November. The Winter Ball included dancing, food, and a photo booth.

Had to make a pit stop at the photo booth before heading back to T.O. Tune in to @CityNews tonight for the full story. pic.twitter.com/aXBw8jPNo7 — Brandon Rowe (@CityNewsBrandon) January 31, 2018

Debney says the organizers already have the themes picked out for the next two years. She’s hoping other school boards across Ontario will see how beneficial this event is and bring it to their schools.