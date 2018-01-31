B.C. man in threats case faces new assault charges in separate alleged incidents

VERNON, B.C. – The RCMP say additional charges have been laid against a British Columbia man after allegations were made by female sex workers following a police search of a farm in Salmon Arm where human remains were found.

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen has been charged with assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon stemming from an alleged incident on Aug. 10, 2017, and he faces a separate assault charge related to an alleged incident on or about July 1, 2017.

Police say the new charges involve two different alleged victims who worked as escorts and advertised their services online.

No charges have been laid in relation to the human remains that were found last October.

RCMP say they received a number of allegations of violence from female sex workers in the Okanagan-area after they searched a property at 2290 Salmon River Road. Their investigation of those accusations continue.

The Mounties say the charges announced Wednesday stem from allegations made by escorts who visited locations near the Salmon River Road address in response to their ads.

Sagmoen, 37, was previously charged on Oct. 17 with pointing a firearm, uttering threats and disguising his face with intent to commit an offence over an alleged incident on Aug. 28.

Police began searching the farm on Oct. 19 and found the remains of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux, who was last heard from about five months earlier in Vernon. Police say her death is being treated as suspicious.

The RCMP completed their search of the farm on Nov. 9.

Six days before they started searching, a warning was issued to the general public and sex workers to take extra precautions for their safety around Salmon River Road. The RCMP have not linked the search of the farm with the public warning.

The RCMP say they are asking any other potential victims or witnesses of incidents in the region to come forward.

“We appreciate the co-operation and information received to date from those who have been canvassed, in particular the women involved in the north Okanagan area sex workers community,” Cpl. Dan Moskaluk said in a statement. “The primary purpose of our efforts is public safety. We believe there are other victims and witnesses to similar unreported incidents and are requesting that they come forward in order to assist us and so that we can assist them.”

None of the allegations against Sagmoen have been tested in court. He is scheduled to appear in Vernon provincial court on Feb. 19.