Thomson Reuters in talks with Blackstone regarding potential partnership

Last Updated Jan 30, 2018 at 8:00 am EST

An eelectronic advertising display is shown on the Thomson Reuters building in New York City on August 4, 2009. Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI) announced today that it is in advanced discussions with Blackstone regarding a potential partnership in its F&R business. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Mark Lennihan

TORONTO – Thomson Reuters Corp. says it is in advanced talks with private equity firm Blackstone regarding a potential partnership in its financial and risk business.

However, the company cautioned that the discussions may or may not lead to a definitive agreement

The F&R business provides information for financial markets professionals as well as regulatory and risk management solutions.

The business had $6.1 billion in revenue in 2016.

Thomson Reuters says it would retain a significant interest in the business as part of any proposed partnership.

The company also says it would retain full ownership of its legal, tax and accounting and Reuters News businesses.

