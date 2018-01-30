Man has medical episode while driving, ends up in ravine

A man escaped with minor injuries after he had a medical episode that caused him to lose control of his car and drive into a ravine on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m., the man lost consciousness while at the wheel of a car, which then hit several other cars parked at a building on Seeley Street — near Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue West — and then careened down a steep hill.

The man was wearing a seatbelt and survived the incident. He was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A dog was ejected from the vehicle as it rolled down the hill, but survived.