U.S. pre-clearance paused at Pearson's terminal 1 due to technical issues

Pre-clearance for passengers travelling to the U.S. has been stopped in terminal one at Toronto Pearson Airport due to technical problems.

There’s no word yet on what’s causing the problems, or how long it will be an issue.

Pearson’s departure schedule is available online.

As a result of the technical issue that US CBP is currently working to correct, CATSA pre-clearance for passengers travelling to the US has been paused in Terminal 1. We appreciate your patience during this time. https://t.co/qTfivgOh3w — Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) January 29, 2018

