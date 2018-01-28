Rick Dykstra steps down as Ontario PC party president

Not only will the Ontario PC party have a new leader as it enters the next provincial election, but it will also be searching for a new president.

Rick Dykstra announced Sunday night that he is stepping down as party president.





Dykstra had been the party president since March 2016.

Dykstra’s statement in full reads:

“Since March 2016, I have been pleased to serve as president of the Ontario PC Party.

While volunteering for this role, I have watched the party grow in ways we have not seen in decades. We reached historic numbers. We attracted top-notch candidates to step forward to run. And we have watched momentum build up in every region of the province to defeat the Wynne Liberals in the election.

It has been a wonderful experience to watch the party’s renewal, and over the next couple of months we will see the party coalesce around a new Leader.

As this process unfolds, I have made the decision to step aside as President and take a step back for someone else to lead us through the hard work.

After two years in this position, I know the party is prepared to take on the hard work necessary to fight this election.

Sincerely,

Rick Dykstra”