Quebec City mosque hosts emotional gathering to mark anniversary of massacre

QUEBEC – More than a hundred people attended an emotional gathering in Quebec City this evening at the mosque where six Muslim men were killed last January.

Some of the widows and loved ones of the victims had trouble holding back tears as they spoke about the trauma they’ve experienced in the last year.

Safia Hamoudi said her mourning period isn’t over yet.

Her husband, Khaled Belkacemi, was one of the men who died on Jan. 29, 2017, when a shooter entered the Islamic cultural centre and killed six while injuring 19 others, five seriously.

The event is part of four days of commemorative activities that have been organized to mark the one-year anniversary of the tragedy.

The commemoration ends Monday evening — the anniversary of the shooting — when people are invited to bring flowers and candles to a vigil, which will take place outdoors close to the mosque.