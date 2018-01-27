Police investigate discovery of woman's body in Brampton home

The homicide squad has been notified following the discovery of a woman’s body in Brampton.

Peel Regional Police say they were called to a residence on Hockley Path in the area of Bovaird Drive and Kennedy Road North just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.

Investigators discovered the body of an adult female with obvious signs of trauma.

Police have not released any suspect information but say there is no public safety threat at this time.