Police intensify search at Leaside home connected to Bruce McArthur

Toronto police have returned to a property in Leaside which has been linked to accused killer Bruce McArthur.

The search perimeter has been expanded and there is now a green tent set up in the backyard of the home on Mallory Crescent.

Sources say equipment will be used to warm up the ground so investigators can do some digging.

The house is owned by Karen Fraser and Ron Smith but was used by McArthur to store some landscaping equipment.

A sense of shock and disbelief is shared amongst area residents who can’t help but feel for their longtime neighbors.

“They must be absolutely gobsmacked about what’s going on,” said neighbour Parker Little.

“I saw (McArthur) around the neighbourhood quite frequently, doing landscaping. He came and went numerous times – sometimes two or three times a day. He always had another younger chap with him.”

McArthur is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the disappearance of Andrew Kinsman and Selim Esen. Both men went missing from Toronto’s Gay Village last year but their bodies have not been found.

Police have also investigated three other Toronto properties in connection with the case as well as another in Madoc, just east of Peterborough.

