Minivan and dump truck collide in Scarborough

A man is in serious condition following a collision in Scarborough in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Toronto paramedics said they responded to a crash between a dump truck and a minivan in the Victoria Park and Eglinton Avenues area around 1:15 a.m.

A man in his 30s was rushed to a local trauma centre via emergency run. Thereafter paramedics said the victim is in non-life-threatening condition.

There is no word on what caused the collision or if any charges will be laid