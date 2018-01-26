Warming centres behind suspension of city programs at Regent Park Community Centre

Area residents who use the Regent Park Community Centre say they’re concerned over the recent suspension of a variety of programs at the facility, after it transitioned to a 24/7 warming centre.

The Cunninghams, a family of four, have been attending the centre for years. Their nine-year-old twin boys, Liam and Gordon, visit the centre at least three times a week to participate in a variety of programs.

Their mom, Maggie Cunningham, said the family was told in the first week of January that programming was suspended because a warming centre was currently operating.

“These programs were vital for after-school care on a few days where my classes run late,” Cunningham said.

“Now we have to sort of juggle, whether it’s my husband coming home early off from work or getting another family member to come in to look after the kids, because they don’t have these programs in place right now.”

The Regent Park Community Centre offers free drop-in and low cost programs for youth and adults who can’t otherwise access paid programming.

Cunningham said she doesn’t want the warming centre to stop operating, but for the city to accommodate both the shelter and programming at the facility.

“They’re part of the community and we should all be part of the community,” she said. “There’s got to be some sort of solution for everyone.”

However, Toronto’s Parks, Forestry and Recreation division said the centre doesn’t have the space to operate both, and as a result, instructional and drop-in programming has had to be suspended, as well as the cancellation of community rentals at Regent Park Community Centre.”

Usually, Parks, Forestry and Recreation operates 20 drop-in programs at the centre. It estimates 6,500 people would have come to the centre and used those programs, had they not been suspended.

“The larger rooms in this facility are used for accommodation and food service,” a spokesperson for the division said in a statement.

“Regent Park Community Centre does not have the space capacity to accommodate both the warming centre and its associated services and the scheduled Parks, Forestry and Recreation programming.”

The city says it’s working towards reinstating drop-in programming at the centre early next week as space becomes available, and that it already has reopened the fitness centre, older adult and youth space, which are all operating under modified hours.

The Regent Park Community Centre was one of two facilities transitioned into a warming centre earlier this year, following the city’s unprecedented freezing temperatures. Initially it was intended to be a short-term agreement amidst a slew of criticism where some said the city stalled to tackle the homeless crisis.

The city’s Shelter, Support and Housing division said the intention is to close the warming centre at the Regent Park Community Centre as soon as two new winter respite centres, which are set to launch this weekend, are up and running well.

“The City certainly regrets any inconvenience to the local community but the opening of the services was necessary from a health and safety point of view,” a spokesperson from the division told CityNews in an emailed statement.

“Wellesley Community Centre was also opened to provide warming services for a time during the early January extended cold spell.”

No official date has been provided as to when the programs will resume, but the city is advising residents to visit the city’s website for the latest updates.