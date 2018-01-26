Scarborough theatre group in jeopardy after sponsor pulls funding

The future of a theatre group from Scarborough is at stake after its main sponsor pulled funding this year.

Guild Festival Theatre, who won’t name the sponsor, said its future depends on its ability to raise $35,000 by the end of February.

The company is now looking for another sponsor and said so far the community support has been incredible.

“We had one particular community member say I’ll start a GoFundMe website for us, which they did and within a couple of weeks we’ve raised about $2,000,” said Artistic Director Jamie Robinson.

Every summer, the group puts on performances in the historical Greek-style theatre in Guild Park.

The theatre group was founded in 2009 by the late Sten Eirik. His vision was to create an al fresco Stratford East.