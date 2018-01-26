CTV news reporter Paul Bliss suspended amid sexual misconduct allegations

Veteran CTV news reporter Paul Bliss has been suspended amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

“Allegations have been made against a CTV news reporter. We take this very seriously and as a result have suspended Paul Bliss until an investigation is complete,” Scott Henderson, vice president of Communications for Bell Media, said in a statement.

The statement was read by CTV news anchor Ken Shaw on the evening newscast on Friday.

Bliss is CTV’s Queen’s Park bureau chief and an award-winning reporter who first joined the network in 1993.

Henderson has confirmed to CityNews the allegations are being made by Bridget Brown, a former CTV producer, and there were no prior complaints.

Brown published details of the alleged misconduct in a post on the website Medium but Bliss is not mentioned by name.

In the post, Brown alleges the incident dates back to 2006 when she worked on the former CTV morning show Canada AM.

Brown denied an interview request with CityNews but did take to Twitter after the news broke: