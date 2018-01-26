Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski reaches mixed doubles final in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia – A Canadian will play in a final at the Australian Open this weekend.

Ottawa’s Gabriela Dabrowski and partner Mate Pavic of Croatia won their mixed doubles semifinal early Friday.

They upset Russia’s Ekaterina Makarova and Bruno Soares of Brazil in two quick sets, 6-1, 6-4, in a match that lasted just 56 minutes.

The Canadians are seeded No. 8 in the Grand Slam tournament while their opponents seeded third.

Also Friday, Timea Babos of Hungary and Kristina Mladenovic of France became the first players from their respective countries to lift the women’s doubles crown.

They beat Russian pair Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina 6-4 6-3 in the final at Rod Laver Arena.