Driver arrested, 2nd person sought in Brampton police chase

A 32-year-old man is in custody and a second person is being sought by police after a crash in Brampton.

The crash happened on Chamney Court near Kennedy Road South around 4 a.m. on Friday.

Peel police say they were trying to stop, what they believed, was an erratic driver in an SUV.

The passenger, one of two people who were in the vehicle, fled the scene after the crash.

Heavy police presence on Channey court (Kennedy & Steeles area in #Brampton) where SUV has crashed. Police say officers were trying to pull driver over at the time. Passenger fled on foot. pic.twitter.com/dsjNyjQi7M — Tammie Sutherland (@citytammie) January 26, 2018

The driver, who is now in custody, was taken to hospital with a head injury but his injuries are minor.

Chamney Ct at Kennedy Rd S is closed for police investigation.

A vehicle driving erratically was involved in a collision in the area. One of two occupants apprehended and taken to local hospital. Extent of injuries not known but not believed to be life threatening. — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) January 26, 2018

The province’s Special Investigations Unit wont’t be called in since there were no serious injuries.