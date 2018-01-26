Driver arrested, 2nd person sought in Brampton police chase

A 32-year-old man is in custody and a second person is being sought by police after a crash in Brampton.
The crash happened on Chamney Court near Kennedy Road South around 4 a.m. on Friday.
Peel police say they were trying to stop, what they believed, was an erratic driver in an SUV.
The passenger, one of two people who were in the vehicle, fled the scene after the crash.
The driver, who is now in custody, was taken to hospital with a head injury but his injuries are minor.
The province’s Special Investigations Unit wont’t be called in since there were no serious injuries.
I am forced to drive erratically everyday by the people who have no idea how to drive.