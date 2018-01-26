Bell Media suspends CTV reporter over allegations brought by former employee

TORONTO – Bell Media says it has suspended a CTV News reporter over allegations of sexual misconduct brought forward by a woman who says she was a former employee with the broadcaster.

The company’s vice president of communications says Paul Bliss, who works in CTV’s Queen’s Park bureau, has been suspended and an investigation is underway.

Scott Henderson says the allegations made by Bridget Brown are being taken very seriously.

The allegations were made in a blog post by Brown, who describes herself as a Calgary-based entrepreneur and former broadcaster.

Under a Friday post titled “MeToo in Canadian Broadcasting,” Brown details an alleged sexual incident in the spring of 2006 involving an unnamed CTV reporter.

When reached by phone, Brown told The Canadian Press she had no comment on Bliss’s suspension, but would be posting further details Friday night on Twitter.

Bliss did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The allegations have not been verified by The Canadian Press.