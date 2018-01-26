Alberta man charged with threatening PM, premier on social media

An Alberta man is facing charges after allegedly threatening Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Rachel Notley.

According to the RCMP a suspect posted the threats on Twitter, although the Mounties won’t go into detail on the nature of the exact comments and say the investigation is ongoing.

A release from police says a man named Orion Rutley from Leduc was arrested last Friday and has been charged with two counts of uttering threats.

A twitter account bearing the man’s name has been suspended.

A twitter account with the name of the man accused of threatening the Prime Minister and Alberta Premier Rachel Notley, has been suspended. Threats allegedly made on social media #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/RMrevmENki — Cormac Mac Sweeney (@cmaconthehill) January 26, 2018

Rutley has been released on the condition he not contact the Prime Minister or the premier, not use social media and not possess any weapons.

Late last year two other men were convicted of threatening the Prime Minister. One received a two year suspended sentence and the other was fined and given nine months probation.

The Prime Minister’s Office says it doesn’t comment on matters relating to the Prime Minister’s security.

Files from The Canadian Press were used in this report