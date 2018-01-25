Former Much Music VJ, record exec Denise Donlon to receive Juno's Walt Grealis award

TORONTO – Denise Donlon, the former VJ who interviewed musicians before switching gears to help foster their careers, will be honoured at this year’s Juno Awards.

The producer and TV executive is the recipient of the 2018 Walt Grealis Special Achievement Award handed out in March.

Donlon is being recognized for her longstanding commitment to Canadian music, which has spanned many corners of the industry.

She began her career as a music booker on the university touring circuit before she was hired by Much Music in 1985 as one of their VJs. As a TV personality she hosted early music programs like “Rock Flash” and influential culture series “The New Music” which were overseen by Moses Znaimer.

Over the years climbed the ranks at Much Music, taking a leading role behind the scenes throughout the 1990s with several executive positions.

Donlon was pivotal in promoting Much Music’s coverage of Toronto’s Pride parade with “Much Comes Out,” and created the call-in series “Too Much 4 Much,” which examined controversial music videos from artists like Marilyn Manson and Madonna.

She left the broadcaster in 2000 to become the first female president of Sony Music Canada, where she supported the careers of Celine Dion, Chantal Kreviazuk and Leonard Cohen.

Donlon then jumped to CBC/Radio-Canada’s English radio service as executive director and later general manager.

More recently, she’s hosted the TV series “The Zoomer” alongside Conrad Black, on a TV channel owned by Znaimer.

Donlon will be honoured during the Juno Gala Dinner on Saturday, March 24, while the Juno Awards will be broadcast on CBC from Vancouver’s Rogers Arena the following night.

