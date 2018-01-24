Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Death toll in car bombings in Libya's Benghazi rises to 33
by The Associated Press
Posted Jan 24, 2018 7:10 am EST
Last Updated Jan 24, 2018 at 7:40 am EST
BENGHAZI, Libya – Libyan authorities say the death toll in a twin car bombing near a mosque in a residential area of the eastern city of Benghazi has risen to 33.
Local health official Hani Belras Ali said on Wednesday that 47 people were also wounded in the Tuesday night attack in the Salmani neighbourhood. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.
Benghazi police say the attackers timed the second bomb to go off as residents and medics gathered to evacuate the wounded from the first blast, aiming to cause a maximum of casualties.
The United Nations has condemned the bombings, saying that direct or indiscriminate attacks on civilians are prohibited under international humanitarian law and constitute war crimes.
