Pedestrian hit by taxi in Chinatown

A man is in hospital with serious injuries after he was struck by a taxicab in Chinatown.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. on Monday on Dundas Street East just east of Spadina Avenue.

The victim, believed to be in his 40s, suffered a serious leg injury.

Police said the taxi remained on scene.

There has been no word on charges.

This comes one week after Toronto police launched a pedestrian safety campaign, prompted by a deadly start to 2018.

Last Tuesday police announced that just two weeks into the new year there had already been seven traffic fatalities — five of them pedestrians. That number was up 250 per cent from the same time last year.

“It’s alarming. Drivers, pedestrians, we all need to work together,” Toronto police Supt. Scott Baptist explained.

“It’s a very busy city and we need to have people talk about this so that we can try to do something and save lives.”