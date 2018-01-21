Loading articles...

No winning ticket for Saturday night's $15.8 Lotto 649 jackpot

Last Updated Jan 21, 2018 at 5:20 am EST

TORONTO – No winning ticket was sold for the $15.8 million jackpot in Saturday night’s Lotto 649 draw.

However, the guaranteed $1 million prize was claimed by a ticket holder in Quebec.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Jan. 24 will be approximately $20 million.

