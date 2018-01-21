Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Environment Canada tempers freezing rain threat for Monday for Toronto
by News Staff
Posted Jan 21, 2018 8:19 am EST
Last Updated Jan 21, 2018 at 8:31 am EST
A car is shown coated in ice after a freezing rainstorm in Brampton CITYNEWS/Tony Fera
While the current break from the cold temperatures is expected to continue on Sunday, Environment Canada has tempered its outlook when it comes to the freezing rain it was calling for on Monday.
Some “inconsequential drizzle” is likely during the Monday morning commute and a few areas to the north may also see some patchy freezing drizzle, according to the latest special weather statement issued.
“The freezing rain threat has lessened for Monday from the Greater Toronto area,” says the national weather service. “The colder air that was expected to seep back into southern Ontario during the day Monday will likely remain farther east across eastern Ontario.”
Temperatures will hover around the freezing mark which means some patchy freezing rain is likely for the Monday evening commute, especially north of the city. Toronto and the GTA should see mainly rain.
