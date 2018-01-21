Loading articles...

Pedestrian seriously injured in Brampton, impaired driver arrested

Last Updated Jan 21, 2018 at 8:03 pm EST

File photo of Peel Regional Police cruiser.

A man in his 20s is in hospital after being struck by an impaired driver in Brampton on Sunday evening.

Peel police say a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in the Main Street and Bovaird Drive area just before 7 p.m.

Const. Bancroft Wright told 680 NEWS the vehicle was travelling southbound when the driver mounted a curb, hit a man and then continued onward, hitting another vehicle.

The male victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to a trauma centre.

Police say the vehicle did not remain on scene but was located soon after and the driver is now in custody. He has been charged with impaired driving.

