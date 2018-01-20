Russian police face the unexpected: crocodile in basement

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
In this undated handout photo released by the Russian Interior Ministry official website on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, a crocodile rests in a small pool of water dug in a concrete basement in St. Petersburg, Russia. Police were surprised to find the crocodile while detectives were looking for undeclared weapons in the house of a man involved in re-enacting historic military battles, according to local media.
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia – Russian police had an unexpected encounter while searching a house in St. Petersburg — a crocodile in the basement.
The Fontanka.ru news portal said the incident happened Thursday while detectives were looking for undeclared weapons in the house of a man involved in staging reconstructions of historic military battles with period uniforms and antique weaponry.
When they went down, they saw a crocodile resting in a small pool of water dug in concrete basement. The owner of the house explained that he got the crocodile years ago.
City prosecutors said Friday they were checking whether the man was complying with local laws.