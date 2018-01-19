Tom Petty died of accidental drug overdose: family

Rock legend Tom Petty died of an accidental drug overdose from medications he was prescribed to treat a variety of ailments, including a fractured hip, his family confirmed on Friday.

Petty died last October at the age of 66, shortly after completing a grueling 40th anniversary tour with his longtime band, the Heartbreakers.

He passed away at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles a day after he suffered cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu, California.

On Friday his family shared the extent of his medical issues, which led Petty to take powerful painkillers, including fentanyl patches.

“Our family sat together this morning with the Medical Examiner – Coroner’s office and we were informed of their final analysis that Tom Petty passed away due to an accidental drug overdose as a result of taking a variety of medications,” the statement posted to Facebook and Petty’s official website reads. (full statement below)

“Unfortunately Tom’s body suffered from many serious ailments including emphysema, knee problems and most significantly a fractured hip.”

“Despite this painful injury he insisted on keeping his commitment to his fans and he toured for 53 dates with a fractured hip and, as he did, it worsened to a more serious injury.

“On the day he died he was informed his hip had graduated to a full on break and it is our feeling that the pain was simply unbearable and was the cause for his over use of medication.”

His family hopes his death will help keep the conversation about the opioid crisis at the forefront.

“As a family we recognize this report may spark a further discussion on the opioid crisis and we feel that it is a healthy and necessary discussion and we hope in some way this report can save lives. Many people who overdose begin with a legitimate injury or simply do not understand the potency and deadly nature of these medications.”

“Thank you also for respecting the memory of a man who was truly great during his time on this planet both publicly and privately.”