Storm's death toll in Germany rises to at least 8
by The Associated Press
Posted Jan 19, 2018 4:25 am EST
Last Updated Jan 19, 2018 at 5:00 am EST
BERLIN – Authorities in Germany say the death toll from a storm that swept across the country has increased to at least eight.
Police in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt said Friday that a 65-year-old man died trying to secure his roof and a 34-year-old man was killed by a falling tree.
At least six other people died and dozens more were injured across central and northern Germany as Thursday’s storm felled trees and wrought chaos on the roads.
Three people also died in the neighbouring Netherlands and Belgium.
German rail company Deutsche Bahn resumed operations Friday, but warned of possible delays to its service because of damage to the tracks.
