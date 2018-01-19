Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Shoppers Drug Mart signs marijuana supply deal with Tilray Canada
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jan 19, 2018 7:27 am EST
Last Updated Jan 19, 2018 at 8:00 am EST
TORONTO – Licensed marijuana producer Tilray Canada Ltd. has signed a deal to become a medical cannabis supplier to Shoppers Drug Mart.
Subject to Health Canada’s approval of Shoppers Drug Mart’s application to dispense medical marijuana, Tilray will supply the retailer with Tilray branded medical cannabis products.
The B.C.-based company expects the products will be sold online because regulations restrict the sale of medical cannabis in retail pharmacies.
Tilray says its products are sold in pharmacies in seven countries around the world.
Shoppers Drug Mart’s deal with Tilray follows similar agreements that the retailer signed last year with MedReleaf (TSX:LEAF) and Aphria (TSX:APH).
The pharmacy chain’s parent company Loblaw Companies Ltd. (TSX:L) applied for a license to dispense medical marijuana in October 2016.
