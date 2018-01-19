Loading articles...

1 injured in Mississauga shooting

Last Updated Jan 19, 2018 at 5:40 am EST

Police at the scene of a shooting in Mississauga on Jan. 19, 2017. CITYNEWS

One person is in hospital after a shooting in Mississauga.

Emergency crews were called to an apartment building on Ceremonial Drive, near Hurontario Street and Eglinton Avenue East, around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Paramedics said a male was found with a serious but not life-threatening gunshot wound.

There has been no word on suspects.

Police continue to investigate.

totherightofattilathehun

I guess I’ve missed someting in the development of policing: I remember when police used to look for perpetrators and everybody was a suspect; today they can’t even find the suspects! Tough job.

January 19, 2018 at 7:43 am
Dr. M

Welcome to the suburbs of Chicago north.

January 19, 2018 at 8:21 am
