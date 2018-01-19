Judge sides with Florida House instead of Emeril TV producer

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A federal judge is refusing to step into an ongoing tussle between a television producer for one of chef Emeril Lagasse’s cooking shows and the Florida House of Representatives.

U.S. District Judge Mark Walker on Friday refused to grant an injunction against the House being sought by producer Pat Roberts and his company.

The House demanded that Roberts turn over records detailing how the show “Emeril’s Florida” spent millions it received from the state’s tourism agency. If Roberts refused to comply with the subpoena, he could be fined or jailed.

Lawyers for Roberts contended his due process rights were being violated. They also say some of the documents are confidential.

But Walker said Roberts was not in “imminent” harm.

That’s because the House in its court filings agreed that it would hold additional hearings before holding Roberts in contempt.