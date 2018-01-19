Loading articles...

2 dead, 2 injured after shots fired at car in Etobicoke

Last Updated Jan 19, 2018 at 5:48 am EST

Four men were shot in a car at West Dean Park Drive and Rabbit Lane near Rathburn and Martin Grove roads on Jan. 19, 2018. CITYNEWS

Two men are dead and two others are in hospital after a gunman opened fire at the car they were sitting in in Etobicoke.

Police were called to West Deane Park Drive and Rabbit Lane, near Rathburn and Martin Grove roads, just after 12:30 a.m on Friday.

It appears the driver and a passenger in the back seat were killed. Two others were rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

All of the victims are believed to be in their 20s.

So far, no arrests have been made and police have not released a description of any suspects.

John666

Whrre’s the chief?

January 19, 2018 at 6:34 am
G F

Where’s the Mayor ?

January 19, 2018 at 6:56 am
