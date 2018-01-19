Details of Roy Halladay's autopsy results released

Details have been released from late Toronto Blue Jays star Roy Halladay’s autopsy, with blunt force trauma combined with drowning announced as the cause of death.

His blood-alcohol content level was 0.01, per toxicology reports, and there was also evidence of amphetamine, morphine and a drug typically used to treat insomnia found in his body.

Halladay was killed in a plane crash off the coast of New Port Richey, Fla., on Nov. 7 at the age of 40.

The right-handed pitcher was among the most popular players in Blue Jays history. After being selected with the 17th-overall pick in 1995, he lost a no-hit bid with two outs in the ninth inning of his second career start in 1998, was sent back to single-A Dunedin in 2001 to completely rebuild himself, and then returned to dominate for a decade.

In 2003, Halladay won a club-record 22 games en route to his first Cy Young Award and was the backbone of the franchise through the first decade of the 2000s as the Blue Jays unsuccessfully tried to catch the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox in the American League East.

His trade to the Philadelphia Phillies in December 2009 was a gutting moment for the organization, with fans largely siding with Halladay for demanding a trade away from a team on the verge of a rebuild.

With files from Shi Davidi