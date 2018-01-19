Canada providing another $12.1 million to help ease humanitarian crisis in Yemen

OTTAWA – The federal government will provide another $12.1 million to help the people of Yemen survive what the United Nations has called the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

Since 2015, a Saudi-led coalition backed by the United States has been carrying out airstrikes in Yemen against Iranian-allied rebels.

The UN says the war has killed more than 10,000 civilians, displaced some two million people and pushed millions more to the brink of famine.

International Development Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau’s office says the new assistance will be spread among several UN agencies in addition to the Red Cross to “help save lives, alleviate suffering … and address the particular needs of women and girls.”

The latest contribution announced early Friday brings Canada’s total assistance for Yemen to $65 million since March 2017.

“Sadly, the conflict continues in Yemen, and its people — particularly women and children — continue to suffer greatly,” said Bibeau in a statement.

“Canada remains committed to providing life-saving humanitarian assistance support to our partners to help the Yemeni people.”

The bulk of the Canadian assistance — $6.5 million — is earmarked for the World Food Programme for emergency food and nutritional treatment and support for children under the age of five in addition to pregnant and nursing mothers.