Drivers rattled by Gardiner potholes

The latest numbers from the city suggest there have been fewer potholes so far this year than the same period last year.
But you wouldn’t know it, if you spend much time on the Gardiner Expressway. Drivers say the expressway, especially approaching Jarvis Street, is riddled with craters.
According to the city, transportation services repaired approximately 2,630 potholes between Jan. 1 and Jan. 12 — which is much fewer than the 5,000 filled during the same time last year.
But drivers are taking to social media, wondering when workers will get to the Gardiner.
“The Gardiner is a hot mess of potholes!” Jerome Persaud posted on Twitter.
“You guys should see how large the potholes on the Gardiner is. Swerve city!” Richard Torcato tweeted to CityNews earlier this week.
And dozens of people have complained to 680 NEWS traffic department about the shape of the expressway.
The massive fluctuation in winter weather is being blamed for the number of potholes and sinkholes around the city.
The City of Toronto is reminding drivers to report any potholes — big or small — to 311 online.
All this in a first world country.
@Contrarianview: LOLOLOLOLOLOL, First world?? Take another look around you for About say 5 seconds and reconsider your comment.