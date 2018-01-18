Drivers rattled by Gardiner potholes

The latest numbers from the city suggest there have been fewer potholes so far this year than the same period last year.

But you wouldn’t know it, if you spend much time on the Gardiner Expressway. Drivers say the expressway, especially approaching Jarvis Street, is riddled with craters.

According to the city, transportation services repaired approximately 2,630 potholes between Jan. 1 and Jan. 12 — which is much fewer than the 5,000 filled during the same time last year.

But drivers are taking to social media, wondering when workers will get to the Gardiner.

@JohnTory The Gardiner is in TERRIBLE shape. Potholes everywhere! Please please fix it. It is damaging our cars and our bodies driving on it. If you can repave the DVP you can repave the Gardiner! #TOpoli — Steph (@cdnhockeyeh) January 5, 2018

“The Gardiner is a hot mess of potholes!” Jerome Persaud posted on Twitter.

@311Toronto The Gardiner is a hot mess of potholes! The left lane is almost undrive-able! Which is a huge problem considering that so many people block the right and centre lanes trying to exit. Can anything be done? Axles are scared for their lives!! — Jerome Persaud (@TdotRome) January 15, 2018

“You guys should see how large the potholes on the Gardiner is. Swerve city!” Richard Torcato tweeted to CityNews earlier this week.

you guys should see how large the potholes on the gardiner is. Swerve city! — Richard Torcato (@rtorcato) January 15, 2018

And dozens of people have complained to 680 NEWS traffic department about the shape of the expressway.

@680NEWStraffic huge potholes at the bottom of the ramp onto the gardiner from the 427 causing traffic to come down to a crawl, moving fine past the potholes though! — Ashley (@ashley_mercuri) January 16, 2018

The massive fluctuation in winter weather is being blamed for the number of potholes and sinkholes around the city.

The drastic changes in temperature wreak havoc on our streets. If you see a pothole, call 311 & report it so we can fix it. If your car is damaged from a pothole, there are circumstances where you can be reimbursed for those damages. Visit https://t.co/hWlqwP3QTO for more info. pic.twitter.com/jEsrQNSdOn — John Tory (@JohnTory) January 15, 2018

The City of Toronto is reminding drivers to report any potholes — big or small — to 311 online.