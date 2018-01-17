Police investigate 'weapons call' in northeast Oakville

Halton police have cordoned off a residential area in northeast Oakville for what police are describing as a weapons call.

Police were called to Bayshire Drive and Summerhill Crescent, near Upper Middle Road East and Ninth Line, just after 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police are currently investigating an incident in the area of Bayshire Drive and Summerhill Crescent in Oakville. Police are requesting the public's assistance in avoiding the area during their morning commute. @HaltonPolice ^RS — HRPS Oakville (@HRPSOak) January 17, 2018

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

No further details have been released.