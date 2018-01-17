Loading articles...

Police investigate 'weapons call' in northeast Oakville

Last Updated Jan 17, 2018 at 8:01 am EST

Halton police investigate a weapons call at Bayshire Drive and Summerhill Crescent in Oakville on Jan. 17, 2018. CITYNEWS/Tammie Sutherland

Halton police have cordoned off a residential area in northeast Oakville for what police are describing as a weapons call.

Police were called to Bayshire Drive and Summerhill Crescent, near Upper Middle Road East and Ninth Line, just after 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

No further details have been released.

