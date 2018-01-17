Homicide investigating after Hamilton woman goes missing

Hamilton police are trying to find the 30-year-old ex-boyfriend of a missing woman.

Holly Hamilton was reported missing by her family on Monday, after last being seen Sunday evening.

Her family said Hamilton has never gone missing before and that it’s out of character for her.

A command post has been set up the area of Barton and Fairfield while a canvas of the neighbourhood is being conducted.

Police believe Hamilton’s ex-boyfriend, who they have not named, may have information on her whereabouts and would like him to contact investigators.

Because there’s reason to be concerned for her safety, police said the Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation.

Hamilton drives a 1996 Ford Escort, white in colour, with licence plate BRBL 996. The vehicle has some damage to one of the front fenders.

She is described as female, black, five-foot-seven-inches tall, 170 pounds with long black hair. She was last seen wearing a black parka style jacket with brown fur on the hood, blue jeans, and a white ¾ sleeve t-shirt with black writing on the front, and black boots.

Anyone with information on Hamilton’s whereabouts is being asked to call Det. Richard Wouters at 905-546-4921.