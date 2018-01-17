10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. HOW TRUMP MIGHT HANDLE A MUELLER INTERROGATION

An AP review of transcripts made under oath show a witness who is at times talkative, boastful, unapologetic and combative.

2. ‘YOUR SILENCE AND YOUR AMNESIA IS COMPLICITY’

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker criticizes Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen after she testified under oath that she “did not hear” Trump use a certain vulgarity to describe African countries.

3. WHO RECEIVED SUBPOENA FROM HOUSE PANEL

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon did for refusing to answer queries from the House Intelligence Committee about his time working for Trump.

4. WHAT’S NEXT ON POPE FRANCIS’ AGENDA IN CHILE

The pontiff is expected to dive into the plight of the indigenous Mapuche and their long-running conflicts with government authorities.

5. GIRL’S ESCAPE EXPOSES HORROR OF 13 SIBLINGS KEPT CAPTIVE

David Allen Turpin and his wife Louise Anna had made their suburban Southern California home a private school, a prison, and a veritable torture chamber for the siblings aged 2 to 29, authorities say.

6. NORTH KOREA TO SEND CHEERING SQUAD IN OLYMPICS DELEGATION

Pyongyang’s move is the latest in a series of conciliatory gestures the North has taken recently following a year of heightened nuclear tension.

7. SOUTH BRACING FOR RECORD COLD

A wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain blankets a large swath of the region, trailed by a blast of frigid air that could approach record low temperatures.

8. CENTURY AFTER PANDEMIC, SCIENCE TAKES ITS BEST SHOT AT FLU

Scientists are rethinking how to guard against regular winter flu and another super-flu like the 1918 influenza that killed tens of millions as it swept the globe.

9. MORE ACTORS REGRET WORKING WITH WOODY ALLEN

Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Hall, Mira Sorvino, Ellen Page and others are distancing themselves from the prolific 82-year-old filmmaker in a Hollywood newly sensitive to allegations of sexual misconduct.

10. NBA MAY NEED TO CRACK DOWN ON MISBEHAVING PLAYERS

A shameful series of high-profile events — most recently a postgame locker-room incident involving the Rockets and Clippers — may force the league to take action.